Hurricane Ida - Estimated Impacts Advisory 12, 29 August 2021 0400 CDT (0900 UTC)
Summary (as of 29AUG2021 0500 CDT):
- Ida is located about 65 mi (100 km) S of the mouth of the Mississippi River and is expected to make landfall in southeastern Louisiana later today.
- Ida is moving NW at 15 mph (24km/h) with maximum sustained winds at 145 mph (230km/h) with higher gusts.
- Ida is projected to cause life-threatening storm surge, potentially catastrophic wind damage, and flooding rainfall will impact portions of the northern Gulf Coast beginning later this morning.
- A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from east of the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border; as well as Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Mobile Bay.
- A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Mouth of the Pearl River, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans.
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Cameron Louisiana to west of Intracoastal City Louisiana and from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama/Florida border.