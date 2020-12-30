Croatia
Croatia | 6.4M Earthquake of 29 December – DG ECHO Daily Map | 30/12/2020
Attachments
29 December: the EU Civil Protection Mechanism was activated and Copernicus Emergency Management Service for rapid mapping was triggered (EMSR491)
30 December: an ERCC Liaison Officer has been deployed to Zagreb. A Regional Communication Officer based in Ankara will also be deployed to Croatia.
As of 30 December, 17:30h, Croatia has accepted in-kind assistance, including housing containers, winter tents, sleeping bags, foldable beds, indoor lighting systems and electrical heaters from 14 Member States and Participating States: Austria, Bulgaria, Czechia, Greece, France, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Slovenia and Turkey.