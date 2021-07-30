Costa Rica
Preliminary Satellite-Derived Flood Assessment: Limon, Cartago, Heredia and Alajuela Provinces, Costa Rica (30 July 2021)
Attachments
SUMMARY OF FINDINGS
- Flood tracks along the Sixaola river observed(AOI1) Talamanca District, Limon Province as of 29 July 2021;
- Floods and potentially affected structures observed (AOI2) Limon City, Limon District, Limon Province as of 29 July 2021;
- Increased water levels and potentially inundated road and cropland observed (AOI3) Matina Canton, Limon District, Limon Province as of 29 July 2021;
- Potential soil erosion and increased water including inundated structures observed (AOI4) Turrialba, Turrialba District, Cartago Province as of 29 July 2021;
- Increased water levels along the Sarapiqui river observed(AOI5) Sarapiqui District, Heredia Province as of 29 July 2021;
- Floods along the Frio river close to the town and inundated agricultural areas observed (AOI6) Los Chiles town, Los Chiles District, Alajuela Province as of 29 July 2021;