Satellite detected water extents between 03 and 07 December 2021 in Likouala, Plateaux and Cuvette departments, Republic of Congo - Imagery analysis: 03 to 07 Dec. 2021 Published: 08 Dec. 2021 V1

This map illustrates cumulative satellite-detected water using VIIRS in Republic of Congo between 03 to 07 December 2021 compared with the period between 26 to 30 November 2021. Within the cloud free analyzed areas of about 335,000 km2, a total of about 3,500 km2 of lands appear to be affected with flood waters. Water extent appears to have decreased of about 300 km2 since the period between 26 to 30 November 2021. Based on HRSL population data and the detected surface waters, the potentially exposed population of ~190,000 people is mainly located in department of Likouala with ~94,000 people, Brazzaville with ~70,000 people and Plateaux with ~10,000 people.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).