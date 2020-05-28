Translators without Borders: Non-Spanish languages of Colombia

Language map for Colombia

Other than Spanish, do you know which are the most common languages spoken in Colombia?

According to the 2005 Census of Colombia, the country has 37 major languages. More than 99.5% of Colombians speak Spanish. English has official status in the San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina Islands. In addition to Spanish, there are several other languages spoken in Colombia. Sixty-five of these languages are Amerindian in nature. Amerindian languages are groups of indigenous languages of the Americas. The 65 Amerindian languages spoken in Colombia can be grouped into 12 language families, including Arawakan, Cariban, Tupian, and Quechuan.

