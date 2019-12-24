Macroseismic Intensity Map: USGS ShakeMap: 4 km SSE of Lejanías, Meta, Colombia Dec 24, 2019 19:03:51 UTC M6.0 N3.49 W74.00 Depth: 10.0km ID:us70006qnn
