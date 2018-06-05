Environmental Emergencies: EUCPM support to JEU - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC)| DG ECHO Daily Map | 05/06/2018

15 times EU Civil Protection Mechanism (EUCPM) provided environmental expertise to UN Environment/OCHA Joint Unit (JEU) since 2014.

• EUCPM prepares and responds to environmental disasters, including incidents that arise as secondary effects of a natural disaster.

• DG ECHO, operating through the EUCPM, is among JEU’s most important partners.

• DG ECHO's collaboration with the JEU has been constantly increasing during the past years, raising at a level of 50% of all JEU missions since 2016.

• DG ECHO supports the organisation and roll-out of 4 Environment and Emergencies Trainings (EET) from 2017 to 2020.