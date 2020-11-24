Damage Assessment in San Andres Island, Providencia and Santa Catalina Department, Colombia as of 18 November 2020 - Imagery analysis: 18 November 2020 | Published 24 November 2020 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates potentially damaged structures and buildings in San Andres Island, Providencia and Santa Catalina department of Colombia as detected by satellite image acquired after landfall of the Tropical Cyclone IOTA on 17 November 2020. UNITAR-UNOSAT analysis used a WorldView-2 image acquired on 18 November 2020 as post event image. Within the Island boundary, UNITAR-UNOSAT identified in the cloud free zones 220 Potentially damaged structures. Taking into account the pre-building footprints provided by Humanitarian OpenStreetMap, this represents about 6% of the total number of structures within the analyzed cloud free areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.