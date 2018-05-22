Colombia | Ituango Dam Emergency – DG ECHO Daily Map | 22/05/2018

SITUATION OVERVIEW

 The Ituango Dam is an earth filled currently under construction on the Cauca river (near Ituango town, Antioquia Department).

 A series of events, starting 28 April and currently ongoing, pose a high risk of failure of the earth embankment dam.

 Following a request for assistance (RFA) from UNEP OCHA for senior experts in hydrogeology and dam stability / integrity, the ERCC activated the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) on 18 May. The same day ERCC requested the support of the Joint Research Centre (JRC) in order to provide the deployed team of experts with an analysis of the potential dam break scenarios.

 On 21 May, two French experts have been deployed to Colombia.