JTWC Summary: TYPHOON 10W (LEKIMA), LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 248 NM SOUTH- SOUTHWEST OF KADENA AB, HAS TRACKED NORTHNORTHWESTWARD AT 07 KNOTS OVER THE PAST SIX HOURS. MAXIMUM SIGNIFICANT WAVE HEIGHT AT 080000Z IS 40 FEET. NEXT WARNINGS AT 080900Z, 081500Z, 082100Z AND 090300Z.