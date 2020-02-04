Novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak - DG ECHO Daily Map │04/02/2020
The UCPM was activated on 28 January for consular assistance to EU citizens in Wuhan. As of 4 February, a total of 558 persons, including 447 EU citizens, have been repatriated with 2 French flights and 1 German flight through the UCPM activation.
An ERCC Liaison Officer was deployed to Paris to assist the French Crisis Centre of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the coordination of the European citizens’ repatriation with the French flights.