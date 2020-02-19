Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) | DG ECHO Daily Map│19/02/2020 Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

The UCPM was activated 4 times between 28 Jan and 18 Feb (3x for consular assistance of EU citizens and once for in-kind assistance).

As of 19 Feb, 447 EU citizens have been repatriated through the UCPM with 2 French flights, 1 German flight and secondary flights from London to different EU countries after an UK flight from Wuhan.

Two Italian flights are flying on 19 Feb to Japan to deliver medical assistance and repatriate EU citizens.

Austria has scheduled a flight on 23 Feb to deliver in-kind assistance to China from Austria, Czechia, Hungary and Slovenia.

An ERCC Liaison Officer has been deployed to Paris to support the French authorities during the repatriation flights from 30 Jan - 3 Feb. A second ERCC Liaison Officer has been deployed to Vienna on 16 and 17 Feb to support the Austrian authorities in processing incoming in-kind items.