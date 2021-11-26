Chile + 12 more
South America | Meteorological Drought 2010-2019 | 26/11/2021
Attachments
Map information
The time series of 2010-2019 of the drought frequency and severity was used to represent the drought and its trends in comparison with the previous period 1950-2009.
Increased drought severity (during 2010-2019, compared to 1950-2009) was experienced by the majority of countries, particularly across Chile (the largest increase) and Argentina, but also in Peru and Brazil.
Increased drought frequency (2010-2019, compared to 1950-2009) was experienced also in this case by the majority of the continent, particularly across central-southern countries, namely Bolivia (the largest increase) and Argentina.
Combining frequency and severity, it is possible to identify "hotspots" affected more frequently but also severely by drought during 2010-2019, compared with previous decades: Argentina, Bolivia, French Guiana and Chile, followed by Peru and Venezuela.