South America | Meteorological Drought 2010-2019 | 26/11/2021

Map information

The time series of 2010-2019 of the drought frequency and severity was used to represent the drought and its trends in comparison with the previous period 1950-2009.

Increased drought severity (during 2010-2019, compared to 1950-2009) was experienced by the majority of countries, particularly across Chile (the largest increase) and Argentina, but also in Peru and Brazil.

Increased drought frequency (2010-2019, compared to 1950-2009) was experienced also in this case by the majority of the continent, particularly across central-southern countries, namely Bolivia (the largest increase) and Argentina.