Satellite detected water Satellite detected water extent between 30 October 2022 and 31 October 2018 in Hadjer-Lamis & Lac Regions, Chad | Imagery Analysis: 30/10/2022 | Published 03/11/2022 V1.

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Hadjer-Lamis & Lac Regions, Chad as observed from a Sentinel-2 acquired on 30 October 2022 at 10:37 local time. Within the cloud free analyzed area of about 17,000 km2, the surface waters appears to have increased of about 700 km2 since 31 October 2018. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, the potentially exposed population is mainly located in Mamdi Department with ~28,000 people, Haraze-Al-Biar Department with ~9,700 people and Wayi department with ~9,300 people.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).

Disclaimer International Charter Space and Major Disasters No need to post activation news