Satellite detected water extents between 30 October and 03 November 2022 over Chad | Imagery Analysis: 30 Oct. to 03 Nov. 2022 Published 04/11/2022 V1

This map illustrates cumulative satellite-detected water using VIIRS in Chad between 30 October to 03 November 2022 compared with the period from 14 to 18 October 2022. Within the cloud free analysed areas of about 1,200,000 km², a total of about 18,000 km² of land appears to be affected. Water extent appears to have decreased of about 6,300 km² since the period between 14 to 18 October 2022. Based on Worldpop population data and the maximal flood water extent ~1 million people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas amongst the 16.5 million people living in the analysed zone.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).