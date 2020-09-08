Satellite detected water extents between 2 & 6 September 2020 in southern part of Chad (Imagery analysis: 2 to 6 September 2020 | Published 8 September 2020 | Version 1.0)

This map illustrates the extent of surface waters (cumulative) in Chad as detected by VIIRS-NOAA satellite between the 2nd & the 6th of September 2020. Based on these analyses for the southern part of Chad, a total of ~20,000 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 730,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. The potentially exposed population is mainly located in the divisions of Mayo-Kebbi Est with ~ 135,000 people, Tandjil? with ~120,000, Logone Oriental with ~ 78,000 people, Batha with ~63,000 people, Salamat with ~60,000 and N'Djamena with ~50,000 people. This is a preliminary analysis that has not yet been validated in the field. Please send any field-based comments to UNITAR-UNOSAT.