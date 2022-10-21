Satellite detected water extents between 14 and 18 October 2022 over Chad - Imagery Analysis: 14 to 18/10/2022 Published 20/10/2022 V1

This map illustrates cumulative satellite-detected water using VIIRS in Chad between 14 to 18 October 2022. Within the cloud free analysed areas of about 1,200,000 km2, a total of about 24,300 km2 of land appears to be affected. Based on Worldpop population data and the maximal flood water extent ~1.4 million people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas amongst the 16.5 million people living in the analysed zone.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).