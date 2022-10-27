Satellite detected water extent in N'Djamena Department, N'Djamena Region, Chad as of 24 October 2022 - Imagery Analysis: 24/10/2022 | Published: 27/10/2022 V1

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in N'Djamena Department, N'Djamena Region, Chad as observed from a WorldView-2 image acquired on 24 October 2022 at 10:38 local time. Analyzed area of about 300 km, about 38 km of lands appear to be flooded and 14,799 structures are potentially affected by the floods. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 154,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).