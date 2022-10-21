Satellite detected water extent in N'Djamena department, N'Djamena Region, Chad as of 20 October 2022 - Imagery Analysis: 20/10/2022 Published 21/10/2022 V1

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in N'Djamena Department, N'Djamena Region, Chad as observed from a Sentinel-2 image acquired on 20 October 2022 at 10:20 local time. Within the map extent of about 100 km2, about 42 km2 of lands appear to be flooded and 5,408 structures are potentially affected by the floods. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 160,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).