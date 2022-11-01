Satellite detected water extent in N'Djamena and Chari Departments, Chad as of 30 October 2022 - Imagery Analysis: 30/10/2022 | Published: 01/11/2022 V1

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in N'Djamena and Chari Departments, Chad as observed from a Kanopus-V image acquired on 30 October 2022 at 11:26 local time. Analyzed area of about 570 km2, about 110 km2 of lands appear to be flooded and 19,465 structures are potentially affected by the floods. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 284,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).