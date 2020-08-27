Satellite detected water between 20 & 26 August 2020 in the central and southern parts of Chad - Imagery analysis: 20 to 26 August 2020 | Published 27 August 2020 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates the floods (cumulative) aggregated using NOAA20-VIIRS in southern part of Chad between the 20th & the 26th of August 2020. The most exposed préfectures are mainly located in Salamat, Tandjile and Batha departments. Within the analyzed area of about 540,000 km2, a total of about 19,000 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 450,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR