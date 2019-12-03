Sahel and West Africa - Cadre Harmonisé analysis October-December 2019

The designations employed and the presentation of material in the map do not imply the expression of any opinion whatsoever on the part of FAO concerning the legal or constitutional status of any country, territory or sea area, or concerning the delimitation of frontiers.

Food insecurity situation in the Sahel and West Africa: as for October-December 2019. The Cadre Harmonisé analysis covers 18 countries of the region: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Chad, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Togo.

Author: CILSS