Preliminary satellite-derived flood assessment - Hadjer-Lamis, Mayo-Kobbi Est, Tandjilé and Moyen-Chari Regions (27 Oct. 2022)

Status: no major flood waters observed

Further action(s): continue monitoring

No flood waters observed in Karal town as of 24 October 2022;

Potentially flood affected structures in Mitériné village, 11km northeast of Karal town, as of 24 October 2022;

No major flood waters observed in Kelo city as of 24 October 2022;

Increased water observed along the Chari river as of 24 October 2022;

Inundated agricultural area observed west of Sarh city as of 25 October 2022