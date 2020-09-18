Central African Republic and Chad: Bamingui-Bangoran and Vakaga, Central African Republic and Moyen-Chari and Salamat, Chad - Imagery analysis: 10 to 16 September 2020 | Published 18 September 2020 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates the extent of surface waters (cumulative) in Bamingui-Bangoran and Vakaga, Central African Republic and Moyen-Chari and Salamat, Chad as detected by VIIRS-NOAA satellite between the 10th & the 16th of September 2020. Within the analyzed area of about 200,000 km2, a total of about 9,000 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, 4,000 people in Bamingui-Bangoran and Vakaga prefectures of Central African Republic and about 100,000 people in Moyen-Chari and Salamat regions of Chad and about are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send groundfeedback to UNITAR -UNOSAT.