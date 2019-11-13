13 Nov 2019

Central African Republic - Ouaka and Basse-Kotto Prefectures - Imagery analysis: 5 November 2019 | Published on 7 November 2019 | Version 1.0

Published on 07 Nov 2019 View Original
Satellite-detected water extents, as of 5 November 2019 over Ouaka and Basse-Kotto Prefectures of the Central African Republic

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface water in Ouaka and Basse-Kotto Prefectures of the Central African Republic, as observed from Sentinel-1 imagery acquired on 5 November 2019. Within the analysed extent of about 970 km2, a total about 9 km2 of land appear to be flooded. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.

Important note: Flood analysis with Sentinel-1 imagery may notably underestimate the presence of standing water in built up areas due to backscattering of the radar signal.

