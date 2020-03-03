Central African Republic: ETC Services Dashboard, March 2020

In the Central African Republic, the ETC supports the provision of common ICT services in twelve common operational areas, namely: Alindao, Bambari, Bangassou, Bangui, Birao, Batangafo, Bossangoa, Bou ar, Bria, Kaga-Bandoro, N’Dé lé and Paou a. The ETC is focusing on enhancing security telecommunications infrastructure throughout the country in collaboration with other agencies and the Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) project. The ETC is working with partners to host planned ETC services in Amada Gaza, Berberati and Gamboula.