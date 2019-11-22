Central African Republic - Basse-Kotto Prefecture - Imagery analysis: 18 November 2019 | Published on 22 November 2019 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates satellite-detected water surface in Central African Republic and Democratic Republic of The Congo as observed from Sentinel-1 imagery acquired on 18 November 2019. Within the analysed extent of about 760 km2, a total about 6 km2 of land appear to be flooded in Basse-Kotto Prefecture of Central African Republic and about 1 km2 of land appear to be flooded in Nord-Ubangi Province of Democratic Republic of The Congo. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT. Important note: Flood analysis from SAR Sentinel-1 images may significantly underestimate the presence of standing waters in built up and/or densely vegetated areas due to backscattering of the radar signal.