Central African Republic - Basse-Kotto Prefecture - Imagery analysis: 17 November 2019 | Published on 20 November 2019 | Version 1.0 V2

Satellite detected waters extents, as of 17 November 2019 over Basse-Kotto Prefecture of Central African Republic

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface water in Basse-Kotto Prefecture of Central African Republic as observed from Sentinel-1 imagery acquired on 17 November 2019. Within the analysed extent of about 425 km2, a total about 2 km2 of land appear to be flooded. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.

Important note: Flood analysis from SAR Sentinel-1 images may significantly underestimate the presence of standing waters in built up and/or densely vegetated areas due to backscattering of the radar signal.