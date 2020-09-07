Satellite detected water extents as of 5 September 2020 in Far-North, Cameroon and Chari-Baguirmi, Hadjer-Lamis and N'Djamena, Chad (Imagery analysis: 5 September 2020 | Published 7 September 2020 | Version 1.0)

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters over Far-North region of Cameroon and Chari-Baguirmi, Hadjer-Lamis and N'Djamena regions of Chad as observed from Sentinel-2 image acquired on 5 Sep 2020. Within the analyzed area of about 800 km2, a total of about 60 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 60,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.