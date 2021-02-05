Cameroon: North-West and South-West regions - Operational Presence | As of December 2020

51 humanitarians are active in the North-West & South-West regions comprising 29 national NGOs, 7 international NGOs, 6 faith based organizations and 9 UN agencies. There are 7 active clusters; Food Security, Protection, WASH, Health, Nutrition, Education and Shelter. In addition, there are the GBV sub-cluster and Child protection AoR. Fako and Mezam Divisions have the highest number of activities.