Cameroon
Cameroon: COVID-19: Operational Presence & Capacity May 2020
Attachments
65 actors are operating or ready to position themselves in 10 areas of activity to assist the government in the COVID-19 pandemic response. Several of them have the capacity in terms of experts, human resources, nancial resources, logistics and materials to assist 26.1 million people over the next 6 months. These actors are spread out in all of the 10 regions where they are already carrying out humanitary activities with good knowledge of the eld
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
