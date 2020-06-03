Cameroon

Cameroon: COVID-19: Operational Presence & Capacity May 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

65 actors are operating or ready to position themselves in 10 areas of activity to assist the government in the COVID-19 pandemic response. Several of them have the capacity in terms of experts, human resources, nancial resources, logistics and materials to assist 26.1 million people over the next 6 months. These actors are spread out in all of the 10 regions where they are already carrying out humanitary activities with good knowledge of the eld

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content