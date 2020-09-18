Cabo Verde
Preliminary satellite-derived flood assessment in Santiago, Fogo & Sao Vicente Islands, Republic of Cabo Verde, 18 September 2020
Date of assessment validity: 18 September 2020
Preliminary observations, impact and severity:
Santiago Island:
- Evidence of flash floods observed in Praia city as of 16 September 2020;
- Potentially damaged roads observed in Praia city as of 16 September 2020;
- No widespread structural damage could be observed in cloud free zones over Santiago Island as of 16 September 2020;
Brava Island:
- Potentially damaged structures observed in Furna and Faja de Agua as of 15 September 2020;
- No widespread structural damage could be observed in cloud free zones over Brava Island as of 15 September 2020;"
No satellite imagery available over Santo Antao Island & Ribeira da Barca and Picos in Santiago Island.