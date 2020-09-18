Cabo Verde

Preliminary satellite-derived flood assessment in Santiago & Brava Islands, Republic of Cabo Verde, 18 September 2020

Format
Map
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Date of assessment validity: 18 September 2020

Preliminary observations, impact and severity:

Santiago Island:

  • Evidence of flash floods observed in Praia city as of 16 September 2020;
  • Potentially damaged roads observed in Praia city as of 16 September 2020;
  • No widespread structural damage could be observed in cloud free zones over Santiago Island as of 16 September 2020;

Brava Island:

  • Potentially damaged structures observed in Furna and Faja de Agua as of 15 September 2020;
  • No widespread structural damage could be observed in cloud free zones over Brava Island as of 15 September 2020;

No satellite imagery available over Santo Antao Island & Ribeira da Barca and Picos in Santiago Island.

Related Content