Burkina Faso: Acute Malnutrition Projection Update April - July 2020

Key results

How severe? How many? When? The analysis of all 29 provinces (in 7 regions) from January 2020 was updated in May 2020, as a result of the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the areas in this analysis, the acute malnutrition situation is usually of concern between August and November and during the lean season (July - September). In total, it is estimated that 372,035 children aged 6 to 59 months will suffer from acute malnutrition during the year 2020 in these 7 regions, based on the results of the national nutrition survey (SMART) conducted between October and November 2019. The second projected situation subject to this update covers the period of April to July 2020.

Where? The analysis reveals a deterioration of the nutritional situation in all provinces in the April - July period, due to the lean season and the persistence of the effects of COVID-19 and the impact of civil insecurity. Indeed, for the projected situation that is the subject of the update (April-July 2020), out of the 29 provinces analysed, 4 provinces, namely Seno, Soum, Oudalan and Yagha, have been classified in a Critical situation (IPC Phase 4); 11 provinces were classified in a Serious situation (IPC Phase 3), namely Sanguié, Gourma, Kossi, Nayala, Sourou, Zandoma, Namentenga, Loroum, Yatenga, of Bam and Sanmatenga - and 14 provinces were classified in a situation of Alert (IPC Phase 2), namely Mouhoun, Banwa, Bâlés, Ziro, Boulkiemdé, Sissili, Passoré, Gnagna, Tapoa, Komandjoari, Kompienga, Boulgou, Koulpèlgo and Kouritenga.

Why? The major contributing factors to acute malnutrition vary from one unit of analysis to another, however the main ones are: poor infant and young child feeding practices (IYCF), high prevalence of child morbidities (malaria, fever, diarrhoea, measles and ARIs), poor hygiene conditions (inaccessibility to sanitation facilities) and low coverage of drinking water facilities, the negative effects of the security situation, causing massive population displacements (Nord, Sahel, Centre-North, Boucle du Mouhoun, Est), inter-community conflicts, the closure/ malfunctioning of health structures and the negative impact of COVID-19 on the provision of health care and access to food.