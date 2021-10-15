Requests for Assistance related to COVID-19 | 1 January-14 October 2021 | DG ECHO Daily Map | 15/10/2021

Between 1 January – 14 October 2021, the ERCC has received 60 requests through the UCPM for personal protective or medical equipment, diagnostic tests, medical teams, medicines and vaccines. 52 of these requests have been responded to, partially or in full. Ten requests have been closed.

In addition to the requests for vaccines related to COVID-19, 2 countries (Afghanistan and Malaysia) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) are interested in receiving COVID-19 vaccines from the EU