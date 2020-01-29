Flooded areas in Espirito Santo State, Brazil (26/01/2020)

Heavy rain from 17 to 18 January triggered flooding and landslides in the state of Espirito Santo in southeast Brazil. 6 deaths have been confirmed with the death toll expected to increase as relief efforts continue.

The town of Alfredo Chaves saw 250mm of rainfall in 24 hours triggering 2 metre deep flood waters which caused severe damage to infrastructure and vehicles.

The worst affected municipalities are reported to be Iconha, Alfredo Chaves and Vargem Alta. The mayor of Iconha reported that nearly all of the town's shops were destroyed.

Footage on social media showed streets in Espirito Santo state turned into rivers and cars being swept away by raging, muddy water.

In the coming days further moderate to locally heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over Espirito Santo.