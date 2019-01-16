16 Jan 2019

Flood in Brazil (13 January 2019)

from International Charter Space and Major Disasters
Download PDF (9.08 MB)Floods in Uruguaiana
Download PDF (11.21 MB)Floods in Alegrete

Heavy rainfall over the western area of Rio Grande do Sul State have caused the Ibirapuita, Ibicui and Uruguai rivers to break their banks and cause widespread flooding.

MetSul Meteorologia reported 497mm of rainfall in 72 hours in the state of Uruguaiana. Strong winds have also affected the state. Local media reported one death after a tree uprooted.

Over 2000 people have been displaced and moved to temporary accomodation as the floods damaged houses, blocked roads and water supplies were disrupted.

Local reports say the flooding peak in the city of Algrete was reached on 13 January, while the areas of Manoel Viana and Uruguaiana are set to peak on 14 January.

