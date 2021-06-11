Brazil, Guyana, Suriname | Floods – DG ECHO Daily Map | 11/06/2021

In Brazil, heavy rainfall have caused major flooding and river overflow during the past month. Across the state of Amazonas, more than 400,000 people have been affected across 50 Amazonian cities.

Widespread floods have been affecting all Regions of Guyana since 24 May, leading to more than 25,000 affected families and at least 7,900 damaged houses. The Civil Defence Commission of Guyana distributed almost 30,000 food and cleaning hampers across most affected Regions and provided shelters for households.