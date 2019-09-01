Hotspots and their related density in San Ignacio, Robore and Puerto Suarez, Santa Cruz Department, Bolivia (Data : 28 - 29 August 2019 | Published : 29 August 2019 | Version 1:0)

This map illustrates satellite-detected fire detections, collected by the NASA Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer and accessed via NASA FIRMS, between 28-29 August 2019. Within the area of interest (comandos) 69 hotpots were detected mainly in puertoSuarez and San Ignacio.This is a preliminary analysis & has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR / UNOSAT.