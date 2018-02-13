13 Feb 2018

Bolivia: Satellite detected waters over Cochabamba department, Bolivia (Imagery analysis: 10 February 2018 | Published 13 February 2018 | Version 1.0)

Published on 13 Feb 2018
This map illustrates satellite-detected standing water over the Cochabamba department in Bolivia, as of the 10 February 2018, following heavy rainfalls that caused severe flooding in the area. The analysis was conducted using Sentinel-1b and Radarsat-2 images as of 9, 10 and 12 February 2018 respectively. UNITARUNOSAT identified in the analyzed area of the Cochabamba Department around 1,300 Ha of land that seem to be inundated, of which almost 35%, 450 Ha, are in the province of Punata. It is likely that flood waters have been systematically underestimated within built-up urban areas because of the special characteristics of the satellite data used. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR UNOSAT.

