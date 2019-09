Bolivia - Forest Fires Situation - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 12/09/2019

EU RESPONSE

 Bolivia requested assistance from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (EUCPM) on 29 Aug.

 ERCC activated the EUCPM on 3 Sept.

 2 ERCC Liaison Officers, 7-experts EU Civil Protection Team (from France and Spain) and 1 Technical Assistance Team (from Denmark) have been deployed in Santa Cruz and San Ignacio Since 3-4 Sept.

 France (operating on field):

 40 ground firefighters

 1 drone module (4 drones, 4-person team)

 6-person assessment team

 Belgium, Sweden and Austria offered in-kind assistance (accepted by Bolivia).