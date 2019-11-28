Amazon River Basin | Fires from July to October 2019 – DG ECHO Daily Map | 28/11/2019
EU RESPONSE
An EU Civil Protection (EUCP) team of seven experts from Denmark, Spain and France, accompanied by ERCC Liaison Officer were deployed in Bolivia from 4 until 30 September.
France sent a 40-person ground forest firefighting team, supported by a 6-person assessment team, together with a drone module composed of four drones and a four-person team.
France, Belgium, Austria, Sweden and Spain also offered in-kind assistance including fire suppression tools and camp facilities for first responders.