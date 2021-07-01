Barbados + 8 more
Tropical Storm Elsa - Estimated Impacts - Advisory 4, 01 July 2021 1100 EDT (1500 UTC)
Attachments
Summary:
- Tropical Storm Elsa, located approximately 600 mi (965 km) ESE of the Windward Islands, is moving rapidly toward the WNW with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.
- Tropical storm conditions are expected beginning early Friday in portions of the Windward and southern Leeward Islands.
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Barbados, Martinique, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
- A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Grenada and its dependencies.
- Additional watches and warnings will likely be required later today.