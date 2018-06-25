25 Jun 2018

Satellite Detected Waters in NE Bangladesh & NE India - Sylhet Division/ Assam State - Imagery analysis: 15 June 2018 | Published 25 June 2018 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface water extent in the northeastern parts of Bangladesh (Sylhet distric) & India (Assam, Tipura and Mizoram states) using a Sentinel satellite image acquired on the 15 June 2018. The analysis shows an increase of surface waters in Sylhet district (Bangladesh) and Assam state (India). This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.

