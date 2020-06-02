Satellite detected waters in Khulna division, Bangladesh as of 31 May 2020

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Bagerhat, Jessore, Khulna, Narail, and Satkhira district of Khulna division, Bangladesh as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 31 May 2020. Within the analyzed area of about 8,320 km2, a total of about 462 km2 of lands appear to be flooded.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.