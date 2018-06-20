20 Jun 2018

Satellite Detected Waters Evolution by Camp Extent in Cox's Bazar District, Chittagong Division, Bangladesh - Imagery analysis: 14 June 2018 | Published 20 June 2018 | Version 1.0

from UNOSAT
T his ma pillustra tes the evolutionof sa tellite detected wa ters a nd the rela ted wetconditions inthe Cox’s Ba za rMya nma rna tiona ls refugee ca mps loca ted inUkhia Upa zilla ,a s deduced from the a na lysis of twoR a da rsa t-2S potlight ima ges with 0.5m resolutiona cquired on16 J une 2018&23Ma y 2018.T he evolutionof surfa ce wa ters wa s cla ssified intothree cla sses of cha nge:low,modera te a nd high.T his a na lysis shows tha tsome ca mps experienced a lowerincrea se ofwetconditions/surfa ce wa ters, a s ca mp1W a nd ca mp2E.W herea s some ha ve modera telycha nged,a s ca mp2W ,ca mp6a nd ca mp14,others ha ve grea tlycha nged,a s ca mp 17,ca mp8W a nd ca mp20a nd its extension.It is likely tha t flood wa ters ha ve been systema tica lly underestima ted a long highly vegeta ted a rea s a long ma inriverba nks a nd withinbuilt-upurba na rea s beca use of the specia l cha ra cteristicsofthe sa tellite da ta used. T his is a prelimina ry a na lysis a nd ha s notyet beenva lida ted inthe field.Plea se send ground feedba ck toUNIT AR UNOS AT.

