Satellite Detected Water in Sylhet Division, Bangladesh - Imagery analysis:15 June 2018 | Published 19 June 2018 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface water extent in the northeastern part of Bangladesh using a Sentinel-1 satellite image acquired on the 15 June 2018. In the analysed area; about 500,000 ha of lands are likely affected. The population exposure analysis using WorldPop data shows that 3,500,000 people are potentially affected by floods in this analysed zone: ~1,500,000 are located in Sylhet Division and ~1,000,000 in Sumanganj Division and about 35% of the population is leaving within or close to inundated areas. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.