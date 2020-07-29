Satellite detected water extents between 23 & 27 July 2020 in Bangladesh (Imagery analysis: 23 to 27 July 2020 | Published 29 July 2020 | Version 1.0)

This map illustrates the floods (cumulative) aggregated using NOAA20-VIIRS in Bangladesh between the 23rd and the 27th of July 2020 and between the12th and the 21st of July 2020, the flood extents receded from 34,000 km2 to 30,000 km2. Based on Worldpop spatial demographic data, about 30 million people were exposed or living close to flooded areas. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.