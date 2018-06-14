Satellite Detected Water Extent in Teknaf Upazila, Cox's Bazar District, Chittagong Division, Bangladesh (13 June 2018 | Published 14 June 2018 | Version 1.0)

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface water extent in Teknaf Upazila, District of Cox's Bazar, Chittagong Division, located in the southeastern part of Bangladesh as detected using a Sentinel-1 satellite image acquired on the 13 June 2018 compared to a Sentinel-1 satelllite image acquired on 22 May 2018. The total analysed area is about 5,000 ha, and about 1600 ha of surface waters could be observed the 13th of June 2018 whereas 1,050 ha were observed on 22 May 2018. The increase of observed surface waters in this area is about 50 %. Within the camps extents, 52 ha of water were detected and the most affected seems to be the camp 25. Please note that in many zones, the affected lands are mainly agricultural and open areas. It is likely that flood waters have been systematically underestimated along highly vegetated areas along main river banks and within built-up urban areas because of the special characteristics of the satellite data used. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR UNOSAT.