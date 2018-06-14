14 Jun 2018

Satellite Detected Water Extent in Teknaf Upazila, Cox's Bazar District, Chittagong Division, Bangladesh (13 June 2018 | Published 14 June 2018 | Version 1.0)

Map
from UNOSAT
Published on 14 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (920.15 KB)

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface water extent in Teknaf Upazila, District of Cox's Bazar, Chittagong Division, located in the southeastern part of Bangladesh as detected using a Sentinel-1 satellite image acquired on the 13 June 2018 compared to a Sentinel-1 satelllite image acquired on 22 May 2018. The total analysed area is about 5,000 ha, and about 1600 ha of surface waters could be observed the 13th of June 2018 whereas 1,050 ha were observed on 22 May 2018. The increase of observed surface waters in this area is about 50 %. Within the camps extents, 52 ha of water were detected and the most affected seems to be the camp 25. Please note that in many zones, the affected lands are mainly agricultural and open areas. It is likely that flood waters have been systematically underestimated along highly vegetated areas along main river banks and within built-up urban areas because of the special characteristics of the satellite data used. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR UNOSAT.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.