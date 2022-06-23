Satellite detected water extent over Rangpur Division, Bangladesh as of 21 June 2022 V1

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Rangpur Division, Bangladesh as observed from a Sentinel-1 images acquired on 21 Jun. 2022 at 18:05 local time and using an automated analysis with machine learning method. Within the analyzed area of about 12,400 km2, about 1,200 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters in the analyzed area, the potentially exposed population is mainly located in the district of Kurigram with ~537,000 people, and Gaibandha with ~355,000 people. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT). Important note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.